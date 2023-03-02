Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said "neo-Nazis" and "terrorists" had opened fire on civilians in the southern Bryansk region, after a reconnaissance group was accused of crossing the border from Ukraine.
"Our soldiers and officers... protect against neo-Nazis and terrorists... those who today committed another terrorist attack, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians," Putin said in a televised address.
He did not say if anyone was killed.
