Updated 7.37pm with Kremlin announcement

Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, adding that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision.

"In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said, in a statement published before an anticipated national address from Putin.

It added that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin.

"At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts," the Kremlin said.

France and Germany are mediators in the conflict between Kyiv and pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The West has repeatedly warned Russia not to recognise the separatists -- a move that effectively buries a fragile peace process in the region.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel leaders of eastern Ukraine's separatist Donetsk and Lugansk territories had appealed to Putin to recognise them as independent.

The Kremlin said the rebels had made the appeal "in connection with military aggression carried out by the Ukrainian authorities and the mass shelling of the territory of Donbas, which leads to suffering in the civilian population."

Also on Monday, the Russian leader held an unscheduled Kremlin national security meeting on Monday, in which his top officials made empassioned speeches to him in favour of recognising the separatists.

Macron calls defence council meeting over Ukraine

Following the Kremlin announcement, President Macron convened his country's defence and security council for a meeting to assess the situation in Ukraine.

EU sanctions expected

Earlier, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the bloc will move to impose sanctions on Russia should Putin recognise Ukraine's separatist territories as independent.

"We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk oblasts," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We are ready to react with a strong, united front in case he should decide to do so."

He added: "If there is a recognition I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide".