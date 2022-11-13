We are less than three months away from the second edition of the Intersport La Valette Malta Marathon.

As a build-up to this year’s race, which will be held on Sunday, February 5, race organisers Corsa, in collaboration with the Times of Malta, are providing a detailed guide to Maltese and foreign athletes to help them have the perfect preparation to take part in this year’s race.

Podiatrist and athlete Clinton Schembri Francalanza joins CORSA to offer advice to our runners on essential foot care.

How do I know what running shoe is right for me?

Shoes come in a large number of different shapes, sizes, technologies and colours; so do our feet.

The best way to go about buying your best shoes is a mix of great professional advice from your trusted podiatrist along with good knowledge from your preferred shoe shop as to options available for your intended run.

Over and above that, the shoe should also fit the race and terrain.

Click here for full story