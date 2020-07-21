Healthcare workers across the globe generally face many challenges in their job and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the amount of pressure that they face. Since the onset of this global pandemic, they have been at the frontline, putting all their energy and time into protecting communities against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many medical professionals have been working longer hours than usual to care for the influx of patients, and to protect their own families, many did not return home.

In recognition of their sacrifices, and as a way of showing appreciation, VJ Salomone Marketing Ltd. is stepping up to play its part by protecting the health and well-being of those on the front lines of this global pandemic and has just delivered over 6000 personal hygiene products from Gillette and Always.

“As a leading local business, we wanted to lend out support to the COVID-19 crisis with our vast experience in personal hygiene, and to provide products that are of vital need to healthcare workers who have selflessly put themselves on the front line during these challenging times,” said Gordon Grima Baldacchino, VJ Salomone Marketing Ltd’s chief officer.

“The outpouring of support and gratitude from the community is one of the things that has kept healthcare workers going during even the toughest of times,” said Steve Agius COO at Mater Dei Hospital.