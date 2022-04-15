Updated Saturday April 16

A televised fundraising marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares raised well over €3 million in aid on Good Friday.

The fundraiser began at 10am and ended at midnight. It was aired on national broadcaster TVM.

As of 2pm, just over €500,000 had been raised. By 10pm, that had risen to €1.5 million, and a final massive push saw more than double that amount added to the fundraising pile.

By the time phone lines closed at midnight, the NGO had raised €3,133,430. The government pledged a €50,000 donation from the Social Causes Fund.

Funds raised through the event will be used to help Puttinu Cares in its mission of providing aid to families of children who need medical treatment in the UK.

The fundraising marathon has been cancelled over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the absence of fundraisers, parents continued to travel to the UK for treatment.

As the rate of patients travelling is on the increase, Puttinu aims to raise more funds to be able to buy a new building in central London with the intention of securing a further 21 flats which will be available free of charge for the patients and their relatives who visit hospitals in the English capital.

Puttinu Cares has had a challenging year, with the NGO's co-founder and president Victor Calvagna dying early in January, one week after he was hit by a car in Qawra.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here or look up more information on the Puttinu Cares Facebook page.