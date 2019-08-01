A 60-hour football marathon began on Friday as part of a national effort to drum up funds to house cancer patients in the UK.

The yearly charity marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares was inaugurated at the Marsa Sports Grounds by president George Vella.

The Puttinu Cares Foundation uses money it raises to build accomodation in the UK which is then offered to families of local cancer patients who are sent to British hospitals for specialised treatment.

President Vella thanked all the volunteers and contributors who helped make the football marathon possible and urged everyone to contribute in whatever way they could.