Updated at 7.55 am with police statement.

Cancer specialist Victor Calvagna, one of the founders of Puttinu Cares, is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Qawra late on Tuesday.

The charity, which cares for young cancer patients taken for treatment in the UK, has issued an appeal for prayers, saying he is in a very critical condition.

The well-known doctor was hit by a car near the national aquarium shortly before 10pm. The car had its windscreen smashed upon impact.

It was the second blow in a day for the medical profession, after the sudden death of cardiologist Albert Fenech.

The charity said Calvagna is in a very critical condition.

Prime Minister Robert Abela urged people to keep Calvagna in their thoughts.

"We all know how he is always thinking of other people, particularly children with cancer. Now is the time to keep him in our thoughts," Abela wrote.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he was praying for Calvagna and his family.

"Trust in the professionals caring for you and have faith in God," Grech wrote.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, police said that they had been informed of a traffic incident which took place at around 8.30 pm on Triq it-Trunċiera, in St Pauls Bay.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 63-year-old man from Mosta was hurt after he was hit by Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, the police said.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia is leading an inquiry while police said their investigation is still open.