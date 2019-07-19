A 60-hour football and volleyball marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares is being held this weekend at the Marsa Sports Ground.

The aim of the marathon, which will see hundreds of teams challenging each other, is to collect funds for a plot of land close to the charity’s London centre, where it aims to build more apartments for cancer patients and their families.

Tomorrow, hundreds of children from different schools and various personalities will attend Mass at 9am, followed by the marathon’s kick-off at 10am, presided over by President George Vella.

Later in the evening, there will be a show by four local deejays – Alex Grech, Pierre Cordina, Ziggy and Carl Bee. The event starts at 8pm and entrance is free of charge.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a full programme of activities for families. A funpark will be bursting with activities for the young, like train rides, quadbike rides, trampolines, bouncing castles and an aerial ropeway.

On Saturday evening there will be a big Tribute to Terry on the main stage hosting Frank Zammit and several other deejays from all the radio stations. Besides, The Travellers will be performing in concert.

The public is invited to meet The Travellers on the red carpet after the concert and take photos with them.

On Sunday, local singers will perform on the main stage.

The funpark opening times are from 10am to 6pm.

The marathon will be transmitted live on TVM, TVM2, One, Net, Xejk and FLiving.

For more information, visit the Puttinu Cares Facebook page, www.puttinucares.org or send an e-mail to info@puttinucares.org.