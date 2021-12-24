The organisers of the Andrew Cohen testimonial match have announced that they will be donating the sum of €2,000 to Puttinu Cares.

Marlon Galea, Gżira United’s team manager and one of the organisers of the event announced on social media that the sum of €776 was collected from the entrance doors at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

However, he added that Hibernians and Gżira United decided to fork out the difference and round off the sum to €2,000 euros.

“In the testimonial match for Andrew Cohen we have collected the sum of €776 for Puttinu Cares,” Galea said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta