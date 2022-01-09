PwC Malta has further strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Edward Attard as tax partner and Norbert Vella as assurance partner. These admissions have taken effect on January 1.

David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said: “I am very proud to welcome Edward and Norbert to the partnership, bringing diverse skill sets and international experience. Their appointment is a key investment in our future and it will continue to demonstrate our differentiation in the market and add value to the services we provide to new and existing clients.

“I also believe that these appointments will continue to contribute to the firm’s success and experience as trusted business advisers and show our commitment to build trust and plan for the sustainability of both the firm and society.”

Attard is a tax lawyer within the tax and legal practice section of PwC Malta, with focus on the taxation of wealthy individuals and families and the protection of their assets. Before joining PwC in Malta, he was the academic coordinator at the International Tax Centre in Leiden, the Netherlands. He also worked for PwC in London for several years, dealing in cross-border private wealth matters.

Attard graduated in law from the University of Malta and in international and European taxation from Leiden University. He occasionally lectures on cross-border and domestic tax law matters in several universities and institutes, and has also published material with Kluwer Law and other reputable publishing houses.

Vella joined PwC Malta in 2007 and is a certified public accountant, holding a practising certificate in auditing, and is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants. He is the firm’s recognised banking industry champion and has more than 10 years of experience in auditing and advising banks and other financial institutions focusing on risk and regulatory strategy.

Vella actively participates at pan-European level within the PwC network on matters relating to the Banking Union. He holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) degrees from the University of Malta.