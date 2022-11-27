PwC Malta has formally launched its Salesforce practice in Malta.

During the past few months, the company has invested considerably in technical resources and the recruitment of key experienced talent. In addition, the local team has been integrated into PwC’s global Salesforce practice and has the ability to deploy particular expertise and industry knowledge as and when the need arises.

David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said: “Our Salesforce solutions team will enhance and complement our existing consulting capabilities and help us better meet our clients’ needs. This is in line with our global strategy, ‘The New Equation’, which is to solve clients’ most important problems by delivering solutions which are human-led and tech-powered.”

Cutting-edge customised solutions

Demand for digital transformation has increased rapidly over the past years and will continue to be a key strategic area of focus for many clients and public entities going forward.

Alongside its plug-and-play technology solutions built on Salesforce, PwC Malta believes that its broadened capabilities will further enhance what it can bring to clients and help them leverage their most valued asset – their customers.

Michel Ganado, advisory partner at PwC Malta, continued: “The firm’s business transformation capabilities and the new team’s strong expertise, will enable us to deliver a business leading ‘strategy through execution’ approach as the firm helps clients innovate and digitally transform their business.”

PwC is recognised by the analyst community as the leader in Salesforce implementations. PwC has consistently been honoured by Salesforce with their partner Innovation Awards. Since its participation in the award programme in 2012, PwC has won a variety of 40 innovation and industry awards.

Javier Arriaga, customer transformation lead at PwC Malta said: “Our global team is now ready to deploy and locally support cutting-edge customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds, including sales cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud, financial services cloud, industry specific clouds and various other integration tools. These solutions help organisations reimagine the customer experience, seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.”