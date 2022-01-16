It comes to no one’s surprise when someone says that the modern world of business is quite a different and difficult place compared to a few years ago. Other than the obvious elephant in the room that is COVID-19, this world faces constant changes in its rules, regulations and practices.

In the modern landscape, transparency and accountability are two very important aspects in business. Like never before directors are tasked with increased responsibility and have to ensure that leaders in their business or organisation are just as responsible. Trying to navigate all this seems like a daunting task for anyone to face alone, no matter the experience.

PwC Malta recognises these constant challenges, and brings you the second series of its Achieving Boardroom Excellence programme. This programme is targeted towards all those in the upper levels of the business world, whether members of the C-suite, individuals aspiring to enter the C-suite, board members, or individuals who have been thrust into new positions of responsibility within a business.

This programme is not one of training, as many of the attendees will undoubtedly have been doing their job for many years, but they would be better served in a forum of like-minded and like-experienced professionals. While everyone can learn something new every day, the programme would be a place where our subject-matter experts would lead sessions that allow attendees to share experiences and discuss. Now, more than ever, it is paramount that professionals network and build relationships and Achieving Boardroom Excellence will prove to be quintessential in this regard.

At the end of the first series feedback was requested to gain a better understanding on what attendees would like to see in a second series. Four main areas were identified, and sessions will mostly revolve around Corporate Governance, Accounting, Tax and the Regulatory sector. That is not to say that the series is static and rigid. Rather, the structure of the programme is fluid, so that any changes in the landscape can be discussed by the session leaders and attendees and, if enough demand for a particular topic arises some sessions can shift focus to these topics.

If you find yourself in the upper echelons of your business or aspire to be, and are looking for a place to gain outside perspective on some of the more challenging and frequently changing aspects of business then look no further than PwC’s Achieving Boardroom Excellence programme.

For more information about other courses and training provided by PwC Malta, visit PwC Malta’s Academy website.

