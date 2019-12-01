PwC has been cited as a leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Consulting Services in Asia Pacific, Q4 2019 and The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2019.

The Forrester Wave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk.

In the APAC-focused report, Forrester stated that: “PwC shines with impressive IP-based consulting. PwC targets its impressive range of assets – like its value-at-risk offering and virtual-reality simulated cyber crisis environments – at boards and executives. It aims to use these assets to create a deeper understanding of and support for key security challenges among those stakeholders.

“PwC also has strong intellectual property (IP)-based consulting offerings for CISOs, such as its identity and access management automation and ethical hacking bot. PwC regularly engages regulators throughout Asia Pacific and provides thought leadership sessions to board institutions in the region, such as the Australian Institute of Board Directors.”

The APAC report goes on to say that: “PwC has a demonstrated ability to use its global strengths to adapt to agile ways of working. Reference clients were happy with the firm’s expertise, noted that PwC was a true partner and advisor across the region and praised the firm’s positive internal culture.”

PwC Malta has been investing and developing solutions for cybersecurity challenges of today’s digital world

Paul O’Rourke, Asia-Pacific and Global Financial Services Cyber Leader, PwC said: “We are really pleased with this result. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions assist businesses with assessing, building and managing their cybersecurity capabilities and enabling effective incident response to a myriad of potential threats. With our successful track record across various domains of cybersecurity, we help our clients to strategically assess, design, implement, operate and improve cybersecurity programs from strategy through execution.”

Grant Waterfall, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) Cybersecurity and Privacy Leader, PwC remarked: “PwC, and specifically each member of our teams that work with clients each day to build business and consumer trust through a more secure digital society, are extremely proud to receive this recognition from Forrester Research.”

George Sammut, partner, Cybersecurity Leader, PwC Malta, said: “PwC Malta has been investing and developing solutions for cybersecurity challenges of today’s digital world. In Europe, the PwC network has set up an impact centre with a concentration of expertise in each facet of cybersecurity that supports each PwC office with the skills required when it is needed.”

Mr Sammut said organisations in Malta are not immune to cyber threats as has been painfully demonstrated in the increasing number of incidents and security breaches, some of which have hit the news headlines.

“PwC’s technical offerings align with board-level activities and industry-specific knowledge and are complimented with the human element through awareness training as well as cybersecurity specialist training courses.”