Victoria Primary School recently organised a pyjama day in aid of the Ukrainian people. Students, teachers and heads, who all went to school wearing pyjamas and gave a donation, managed to raise €1,376. Pyjama Day is an annual activity organised by the school to raise money for charity or voluntary organisations. This year it was agreed that all proceeds go to Caritas Gozo to help Ukrainian war victims. The school leadership team wishes to thank parents and students for their support. Pictures (above and below) show some of the students and their teachers in their pyjamas.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us