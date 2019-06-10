The Lily Fireworks Team of Mqabba will be organising a pyrotechnic show Symphony of Stars at Mqabba Bypass on today at 9.45pm, eve of the Feast of Our Lady of the Lily.

The show will start with a traditional aerial fireworks display, which will include the letting off of various types of traditional fireworks such as colour spheres, shapes, spiral crackers, single shot and multi-break cracker and colour shells.

Following the traditional display, there will be a pyromusical show consisting of a fireworks display synchronised with different musical pieces. The show will conclude with traditional mechanical ground fireworks.

At 8pm the La Vittoria Band of Mellieħa will start a short band march around the main streets of Mqabba, which will be followed by a musical concert on the magnificent bandstand displayed in the main square.

The band will be under the baton of Ryan Mallia and will perform a selection of popular music by renowned composers.

The evening will be hosted by Daniel Vella.

Meanwhile at Marsa there will be ‘Magic in the Air and a Tower of Fire’ tonight as the Għaqda Festi Esterni SSma Trinità celebrates the feast this weekend.

Since 2010 the organisation’s fireworks section has been organising the fireworks next to the parish church on a much larger scale, synchronised to music and light.

The tower of fire will be 36 metres high and 50 metres wide. There will also be 10 musical pieces synchronised to the ground and air fireworks prepared by the La Stella fireworks factory of Gudja.

The fireworks spectacle kicks off at midnight.

Traditional feasts

Sacred Heart, Fontana

Holy Trinity, Marsa

Our Lady of the Lily, Mqabba

St Catherine, Żejtun