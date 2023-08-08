The Ite ad Joseph Band of Qala held its annual concert as part of the festivities in honour of St Joseph last week.

Qala Band in Concert, under the direction of Mark Gauci, was held at St Joseph parish square and was dedicated to Mro Joseph Camilleri, the first band master, who passed away on December 31, 2022.

The programme included various works, including Innu tal-Banda Ite ad Joseph by Mro Joseph Vella; Abba Gold – arr. Ron Sebregts; Ammerland - Jacob de Haan; 1964 by The Beatles – arr. by Michael Brown; Viva La Vida by Lowell Mason – arr. Michael Brown and sung by Jolene Samhan; Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen – arr. Paul Murtha; My Heart Will Go On by James Horner and sung by Ruth Portelli; Proud Mary – arr. Jan van Kraeydonck and sung by Jolene Samhan; Michael Jackson’s Heal the World – arr. Ron Sebregts; and The Best of Queen – arr. Paul Murtha.

During the concert, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurated a new lighting system for the club’s façade. The project was carried out through the financial support of the Eco Gozo scheme.

The club is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the appointment of Mro Gauci as the band’s director this year.

The band’s committee would like to thank the minister, the Cultural Heritage Directorate and the Qala local council for their financial assistance.