Qala-born Cardinal Mario Grech will preside over the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the solemnly crowned main altarpiece at the Qala parish church next Sunday, August 8 at 10.30am. He will concelebrate with the clergy of the parish during a sung mass. The orchestra will be under the baton of Mro Frankie Debono. At 8pm, a music-literary evening will commemorate the anniversary.

The main altarpiece of the parish church of Qala depicting The Patronage of Saint Joseph was crowned 50 years ago on August 8, 1971.

The Patronage was painted by Giuseppe Calì in 1899. In his book, Qala – the Village with Valleys and Views, Gozitan historian Joseph Bezzina wrote that the altarpiece is considered a chromatically good work without artistic sophistication. It portrays the Holy Spirit showering his graces on Joseph with the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ endorsing these gifts. Joseph is extending his patronage upon the Church, represented by various symbols held by an angel. Through his patronage, the Church succeeds to overcome its enemies, symbolised by the archangel Michael spearing the devil. The altarpiece was solemnly crowned by Cardinal Giovanni Colombo.