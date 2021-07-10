Qala parish is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the coronation of the titular painting of St Joseph.

To mark the occasion, parishioners are being asked to collect money for Fr Mario Curmi, a Gozitan missionary in Guatemala, to build a new church. For this purpose a large poster and a painting of St Joseph have been set up on the church parvis urging parishioners to give their support to Fr Curmi.

Qala archpriest Nazju Borg said it would be a great thing if every parishioner would do their part in giving Fr Curmi this special gift on this special occasion. Fr Borg thanked all those who already contributed to this worthy cause, saying a sum of €3,135 has been collected.

The church of Our Lady of the Rosary, in the village of El Rosario, in Los Amates, where Fr Curmi offer his services, was built out of wood near the river. Some time ago, the church was obliterated in a mudslide following heavy rains.

Fr Curmi, who hails from Xagħra, was appointed parish priest of Santa Cruz parish community last April. He has been working in this area for the past three years, helping Fr Anton Grech at the parish of Santo Hermano Pedro in Puerto Barrios.