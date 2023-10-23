The Qala council has called on the government to expropriate Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo turning it into a public zone to be enjoyed by everyone.

It said in a statement on Monday it had officially submitted its request to Prime Minister Robert Abela on August 28.

This was a few days after the Prime Minister announced that planning laws were to be amended to ensure that Ħondoq ir-Rummien will not be developed.

This process has been embarked upon by the Planning Authority.

The Prime Minister’s promise followed a court decision striking down a company's plans to develop a tourist village in the zone.

In its statement, the council said it had always been consistent against development at Ħondoq and it was the council itself that had organised a consultative referendum in 2002.

In this referendum, 84.5 % of Qala residents who cast their vote were against development at Ħondoq.

A 21-year-battle against the development ensued with the council spending thousand of euros to fight the application, the council said.