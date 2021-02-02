The Qala local council is having talks with its legal representatives about its intention to appeal the latest decision to grant a permit for the construction of three swimming pools in a valley.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg said when contacted the council wanted to appeal Friday’s decision by the Planning Authority to issue the permit despite strong objections from the Environmental and Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

He said that although the council had not filed an official objection to an application to add swimming pools to already approved villas, it had been one of the main objectors to the application for the construction of villas since 2007. A permit was eventually granted in 2017.

The latest application sought permission to make interior alterations to the three villas and add swimming pools for each one of them.

The site is a vacant area on Triq il-Kunċizzjoni. Although the villas are within scheme, the site where the swimming pools will be constructed is undeveloped land in ODZ.

This was the main reason why the ERA and the Cultural Heritage Superintendence objected to the proposal.

In its objection, the environment and resources watchdog had denounced the piecemeal method with which additions were being made to a project, noting this had become “the preferred modus operandi”.

It noted that the same applicant, Euchar Vella, on behalf of Karkanja Ltd, originally submitted a summary application to build three terraced houses and its approval set the ball rolling for further extensions beyond the boundary of the development zone.

“The take up of agricultural land to carry out these interventions is certainly not compatible with the rural environment and their continuing approval is against the spirit and general principles of the [policies] regarding conservation of the always-diminishing rural areas and their character,” the ERA said.

The superintendence noted that further take-up of undeveloped land in ODZ will have an adverse impact on the natural landscape, exacerbated by the overall effect of massive volumes that were approved through the summary procedure in 2017 when it had not been consulted.

It expressed concern at the continued uptake of land, especially outside schemed areas, and urged the planning regulator to ensure it was in line with policies intended to protect the cultural and natural landscape.

Buttigieg noted that, this being a valley, the area is prone to flooding and the villas will exacerbate the problem.

However, the case officer recommended the project’s approval, arguing the area outside the development zone did not exceed 75 square metres per dwelling and was, therefore, in line with rural policies.