The Qala local council rallied to voice unanimous support for mayor Paul Buttiegieg after receiving reports that threatened to take action to unseat him.

In an emergency council meeting on Friday, minutes of two complaints which were made to the council clerk were read out which contained threats to have Buttigieg removed from his position.

According to the complaints read out in the meeting, the complaints centre around a group of residents who would like trucks to be restricted from driving down Triq l-Indipendenza and who claim that the council has instructed such heavy vehicles to use this road to access nearby quarries.

The person said that they had taken up the issue with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who told them that should they want to take the council to court, Infrastructure Malta would be willing to pay for a lawyer.

Another complainant similarly came to the council secretary in person and said they had spoken to a lawyer and would be proceeding criminally against Buttigieg for failing to take action on the issue.

“The Council condemns such threats that were made towards the Mayor and which threats were made by a hidden hand in power, for their gain.The council also jointly deplores every attempt to remove persons from public positions which were democratically elected,” the Qala local council said in a statement.

Buttigieg and the Qala council have stood up against overdevelopment in the locality and made their opposition known, taking a stand against mega developments in the village as well as attempts to build up the coastal Ħondoq area.

Last year Buttigieg was subject to an investigation by the councils department, which he said was also part of a campaign by hidden interests to oust him.