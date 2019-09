The village of Qala will this weekend host the 14th edition of the Qala International Folk Festival, a colourful celebration of cultures through folk dance and music. A unique intercultural programme of folk dancing and music will transform this Gozitan village square into a hub of entertainment, complemented with a serving of traditional food. It will be held on Friday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Saturday from 9.30am to 11.30pm and Sunday from 9.15am to 11.30pm. For more details, visit www.visitgozo.com/events/qala-international-folk-festival .

