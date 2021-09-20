Qala mayor and councillors made a courtesy call on the new archpriest, Mgr Edward Xuereb, who was accompanied by parish vicars, Fr Charles Buttigieg and Fr Michael Said.

Mayor Paul Buttigieg expressed the council’s appreciation for the social and cultural activities organised by the parish in Qala, while highlighting the ongoing need of cooperation between the two entities.

Mgr Xuereb thanked the council and highlighted the eight beatitudes of the Catholic politician as written by the Vietnamese Cardinal, Blessed Van Thuan, who spent 13 years in solitary confinement during the Communist persecution.

Also present for the visit were vice mayor Ivan Cefai, councillors Karl Buttigieg, Joseph Buttigieg and Valerie Cassar Meilak and the acting secretary Lorne Cremona.