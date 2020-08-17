The mayor of Qala has defended giving his family nearly €4,000 in public funds in recent years, saying he was being smeared for speaking out against over-development on Gozo.

According to accounts published by the Gozitan local council, mayor Paul Buttigieg has overseen the disbursement of €3,951 in direct orders to his own daughter and sister since 2017.

The bulk of the direct orders went to Qala-based printing press A&M Printing, owned by his sister.

According to the council’s accounts, the firm has taken regular contracts to print leaflets and banners for council-sponsored events.

The council has also green-lit direct orders to the mayor’s own daughter Patricia Buttigieg – a soprano – for singing at council-organised events.

Council sources said Buttigieg had even benefitted directly after his woodwork studio was contracted as part of an upgrade to the council’s premises.

Contacted yesterday, the Labour Party mayor defended the spend, saying it had only been flagged to the media as part of a coordinated smear campaign against him.

“This is just more of what I have become used to – more spin targeting me because I will not allow developers to destroy what little is left of the countryside in Qala. I have spoken up and said ‘no’ to big developers and this is what I get in return,” he said.

Buttigieg said the council had used the services of A&M Printing long before his time in the council, questioning whether the 2017 direct orders had even been signed off by himself.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the payments are for services done before I was even mayor,” he said, adding he would need to review the accounts to be certain.

As for the contracts given to his own daughter, Buttigieg said these were minute sums given to a soprano who had performed overseas for a number of years and who also happened to be his own daughter. Direct orders given to her also include graphic design work on flyers and other council activities.

Buttigieg has recently been at loggerheads with the Qala council, reporting one member to a disciplinary hearing.

The Qala council’s long-standing secretary, Marcia Borg, had stormed out of a council meeting following a disagreement with Buttigieg over administrative issues.

Buttigieg has been in the headlines in the past for speaking out against deve-lopment in the Gozitan countryside and spearheaded the movement which thwarted plans for a hotel and marina in the idyllic Ħondoq bay.

Buttigieg said this and other campaigns had made him “few friends and a number of enemies in high places”.

“I will not be silenced by anyone,” he added.