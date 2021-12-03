The Gaulitanus choir will bring to a close the ‘Year of St Joseph’ with the execution of the oratorio Ġużeppi ta’ Nazaret at Qala parish church on Tuesday, December 7, at 8pm.

Ġużeppi ta’ Nazaret was penned by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi and set to music by Colin Attard. The title role will be interpreted by Gozitan bass Noel Galea, for whom the role was originally conceived. Soprano Nicola Said will feature in the very high tessitura role of Mary, whereas mezzo-soprano Claire Massa will interpret the role of the Angel. Young Gozitan tenor Angelo Muscat will appear in the short roles of Gabriel and Jesus.

The cast will be complemented by young soprano Sam Micallef as the young Jesus.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Marcelline Agius, will accompany the Gaulitanus choir, conducted by the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard. The performance will be enhanced with a visual concept entrusted to renowned Gozitan artist, Austin Camilleri.

Ġużeppi ta’ Nazaret was commissioned by the Qala parish church as part of the parish’s centenary celebrations in 1990. It was first performed at the Qala and Msida parish churches in summer 1990 with the participation of the Gaulitanus choir. Ten years later, the oratorio was performance at Qala square. The choir actually intended to have it performed as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations last year, but due to the corona virus pandemic it had to be cancelled.

The performance is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry in collaboration with the Qala parish church and Qala local council.

Entrance is free on a first-come first-served basis upon the presentation of a vaccination certificate.