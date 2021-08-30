The appointment of a new archpriest brings around new beginnings as well as a sense of continuation for all parishes involved in such process.

This is happening in Qala at present as the community bids farewell and thanks archpriest Ignatius Borg for his dedication and hard work during his seven years spent among them.

At the same time they are welcoming the new archpriest, Mgr Edward Xuereb, as he takes over the spiritual responsibility of the village community.

As part of the transition, a series of handover meetings were held by both archpriests recently with the various parish organisations.

One such meeting was with the Radju Leħen il-Qala administration where the dynamics and overall organisation of the radio station were explained to the new archpriest.

The radio, this year, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its formation.

Fr Borg mentioned the importance the community radio has in Qala. He also referred to the popularity of the radio station among the elderly and emigrants.

Mgr Xuereb recognised the importance of Radju Leħen il-Qala and looks forward to find new ways how to connect with the parishioners through the community radio.