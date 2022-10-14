Qala Saints confirmed their impressive start to the season when they scored an impressive 4-0 victory over Għajnsielem last weekend. With this win, the Saints have joined Nadur Youngsters at the top of the standings.

Qala produced a stunning display as they dominated their opponents for much of the match even when they found themselves with a player less.

Għajnsielem were expected to take all three points from this match and boost their credentials as title challengers. However, the Blacks failed to perform on the day as they conceded their third defeat of the season.

Qala took the lead on 25 minutes through a low shot by Jordi Parnis.

The Saints suffered a blow on the stroke of half-time when they had Manwel Xerri dismissed for a second bookable offence.

