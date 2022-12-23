Newly-promoted Qala Saints will end 2022 as co-leaders of the GFA Division One with Nadur Youngsters as they took full advantage of a slip by the Gozitan champions to join them at the top of the standings.

In the main match of the weekend, Qala Saints obtained a deserved 2-0 win over Kerċem Ajax to become the main challengers for the title to favourites Nadur Youngsters.

Qala confirmed their strong potential in the championship with a dominant display over Kerċem for most of the 90 minutes.

The win for the Maroons matured with a goal scored in each half.

Julian Yoiti Suzuki Bicudo opened the score directly from a free-kick on 25 minutes.

