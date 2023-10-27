Qala Saints obtained a 1-0 win over Oratory Youths to ensure they ended the first round at the top of the GFA Division One standings.

For Qala, this was their fourth successive win and further consolidated the Saints’ ambitions that they are capable of challenging for the league title for a second successive season.

The Maroons started strongly and scored the all-important goal after five minutes of play.

Lucas Baretto Da Silva entered Oratory’s area and teed up Igor Nedeljkovic who hit first-time with the ball hitting the bar before ending into the back of the net.

