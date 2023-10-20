Qala Saints took sole leadership in the GFA Division One after defeating SK Victoria Wanderers 3-0 last weekend.

This was Qala’s third consecutive win and have sent a real statement after a difficult start to the season.

On the other hand, the Wanderers, who had a positive start to the championship, once again failed to sparkle and ended up missing an opportunity to join the top positions.

Qala paved the win with two early goals scored by Igor Nedeljkovic.

The Serbian striker, who was returning after a suspension, opened his scoring account for Qala Saints with a tap-in in the first minute of play.

The former Ħamrun Spartans striker doubled his team’s lead on 12 minutes with a fine shot following a counter break.

