Qala Saints closed the gap on leaders Nadur Youngsters after the latter dropped two precious points against lowly Xagħra United.

Oratory Youths remained in serious relegation trouble while the other five teams are now squashed within four points, all tussling for a safe place in the standings.

Nadur Youngsters were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation strugglers Xagħra United as the Gozitan champions failed to beat them for the second time this season.

Nadur held territorial supremacy early on but they found it extremely difficult to create scoring chances.

The Youngsters managed to take the lead on 28 minutes when Joao Vitor pounced on a Xagħra error in defence and fired home with a low shot.

