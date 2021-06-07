Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will preside over the ordination of Gabriel Vella at the Gozo Cathedral on June 18.

Vella, from the Immaculate Conception and St Joseph parish of Qala, will be ordained deacon, the final step before being ordained to the priesthood.

Due to the current situation, only invited persons can attend the ceremony which starts at 6.30pm. The public is invited to follow the ordination on www.youtube.com/dioceseofgozo or www.facebook.com/gozodiocese.

In preparation for the ordination, a prayer vigil will be held at Qala parish church on June 17 at 8pm, while a night of prayer and adoration will be held at the seminary chapel, Victoria between 10pm and 7am.

Vella, born March 6, 1996, started his priestly studies at the seminary in September 2015.

He spent some time in Modena, Italy, where he worked at Pope St Celestu I parish in Castelnuovo Rangone. On his return to Gozo he completed his studies at the seminary.

During his formation years, Vella did pastoral work at parish cathedral, Żebbuġ parish and currently at Għajnsielem.