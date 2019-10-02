Developers who were ordered to scale down plans to turn a tiny ruin in Gozo into a sprawling villa have submitted a new proposal that reduces the project’s floorspace by less than 25 square metres.

The new plans came as the Planning Authority’s Outside Development Zone (ODZ) Commission, which is chaired by Elizabeth Ellul, postponed for a second time its final decision on the controversial application.

Various NGOs, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Environment Minister all oppose plans to turn the ruins of a room on virgin land near Qala into a villa and pool.

The planning directorate has also recommended it for refusal. However, Ms Ellul on Tuesday upheld a request by the developers to move the decision date by another 15 days after they submitted fresh plans on the authority website, scaling down the project.

The new plans, seen by Times of Malta, show that, despite the objections, the developers continue to insist on building their villa and pool. A look at the new plans show that the building’s floorspace has been cut from 199 square metres to 175 square metres – a reduction of 24 square metres. The original ruin has a footprint of around 31 square metres.

The size of the proposed pool decking has also been reduced by another few metres while fresh plans to plant about 130 indigenous trees were presented to make the development more environmentally-friendly.

However, so far, the developers have not addressed the crucial policy constraints which would make the validity of this permit illegal.

According to Planning Authority policy, permission for an extension of an ODZ property can only be granted if is “sufficiently proven” that the place was used as a residence until at least 1978.

To justify the issue of a permit, the developers presented a death certificate of an 84-year old farmer who was certified dead in the area in 1921. Through their notary, Kristen Dimech, the developers insisted that this showed that the place used to be a residence. However, planning officials argued that this was no proof.

Times of Malta also revealed a new document taken from the Qala parish archive, dating back to the same period, in which the same Gozitan farmer was registered as living in a different address.

When the planning directorate – which studies applications and issues its recommendations – asked the Planning Commission to turn down the application, Ms Ellul refused. Instead, she admonished the planning officials for not “analysing the residential status” as presented by the developers through the death certificate.

Last August, Ms Ellul again resisted to close the case and instead told the developers to “significantly scale down” their proposal.

The final decision will now be taken on October 15.

A few weeks ago, The Sunday Times of Malta reported that one of the owners of the Qala development, Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli, is using the services of the chairwoman’s husband, architect Andrew Ellul, on various building projects. Ms Ellul defended her position not to recuse herself from this decision stating that she did not know who her family’s clients were.