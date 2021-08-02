The album is being published by Żgħażagħ Dumnikani (DominicanYouths) of Vittoriosa that, together with the Dominican Order, are this year commemorating the eighth centenary since the death of St Dominic, the founder of the order.

The album was launched on Friday, July 30 in a special event that was streamed live on the Facebook page of Festa San Duminku Il-Birgu (www.facebook.com/festabirgu/) for all patrons to view at home.

The launch was presented by Doriana Portelli.

The new album Qalb Dumnikana was produced by Tune D Studio in collaboration with Vittoriosa’s Żgħażagħ Dumnikani.

All songs were composed by Dominic Cini, and written by Etienne Micallef.

The album features local singers such as Franklin Calleja, Rianne Cini, Dominic Cini and Erica Tanti.