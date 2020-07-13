The Qalet Marku peninsula, a small stretch of coastal land in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, got its first clean up after years of environmental degradation.

Newly formed NGO Let's Do It Malta is spearheading the campaign to clean up the long-neglected site in a series of clean-ups set to take place throughout the next 12 months.

At the end of March, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia closed off vehicular access to the peninsula and gave leave to the NGO to embark on the clean up project and transform into the peninsula into a thriving green area.

Let's Do It Malta, together with volunteers from iGaming company Blexr, spent Saturday picking litter and debris from the soil.

Blexr also donated supplies and equipment to the cleanup, including a special magnet that can be used to safely pick up large nails, a significant quantity of which are found on the peninsula.

The area has been in a sub-optimal state for some time, with visible environmental degradation, accumulating years of rubbish, as well as the devastation of flora and fauna by open fires.

Let's Do It Malta became an NGO following the merger of groups Get trashed Malta and Malta Clean Up, the latter founded by former MEP candidate Cami Appelgren.

“It’s amazing to finally kick off our project to restore Qalet Marku in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment," Appelgren said.

“This is the first step towards safeguarding this area and its beauty for the coming generations."

Ta' Qalet Marku gets its name from a long lost redoubt and battery on the peninsula that used to form part of the knight's coastal fortifications on the island.

Built between 1715 and 1716, the redoubt was demolished to make way for the Coast Road, while some sections of the battery are partially visible and likely buried under the road.

A De Redin watchtower built in 1658, known as St Mark's Tower, also stands in the area.