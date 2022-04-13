Morocco’s national team would still welcome Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, the head of its football federation said Wednesday, despite a dispute with the national coach before the kingdom qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

“The doors of the national team are open to all Moroccan players, regardless of their differences,” Fouzi Lekjaa said during a federation board meeting.

Ziyech had in February ruled himself out of playing for his country again after coach Vahid Halilhodzic omitted the 28-year-old for an Africa Cup of Nations game, reproaching him for indiscipline.

