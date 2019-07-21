Qatar Airways’ much talked-about ‘selfie’ bench has found a new home at the new, state-of-the-art St Michael Hospice in Santa Venera.

The branded bench created hundreds of social media posts during the recent launch of Qatar Airways’ new route from Malta to Doha in June, with local residents and visitors being invited to post selfies of themselves and the bench at various locations across Malta as part of a competition.

It will now reside in the garden of the new 9,000-square-metre Hospice Malta residential palliative care facility, currently known as the Adelaide Cini Institute, which is set to begin receiving patients by 2021.

Qatar Airways country manager, Italy and Malta, Mate Hoffmann, said: “Qatar Airways fully understands and embraces the importance of supporting charities and their vital work in the local community.

“We strongly believe in coming together to support Hospice Malta with such a worthy cause, and are thrilled that our famous ‘selfie’ bench will continue to bring comfort and cheer to the people of Malta in its new home.”

We strongly believe in coming together to support Hospice Malta with such a worthy cause

Hospice Malta is a voluntary organisation that offers its services free of charge through a multidisciplinary team of professionals and volunteers, providing and promoting palliative care for those suffering from terminal conditions. The patient-centred palliative care offered targets the relief of pain and other physical symptoms, as well as emotional, psycho-social and spiritual issues.

Hospice Malta general manager Kenneth Delia said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the donation which was dropped off last week.

“The bench will offer our day therapy patients the opportunity for respite and comfort in our tranquil garden space.

“It is a fantastic initiative on the part of Qatar Airways and we could not be happier to be chosen as the airline’s charity of choice.”

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport, to more than 160 destinations worldwide. In addition to Malta, the airline has recently launched an array of exciting new destinations, including Rabat, Morocco; Izmir, Turkey; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; and Mogadishu, Somalia. The airline will add Langkawi, Malaysia, and Gaberone, Botswana, to its extensive route network in October.

The multi-award-winning airline was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.