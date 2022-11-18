Updated 1.50pm

Beer and alcohol sales are to be banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, FIFA said on Friday in a dramatic last-minute change of plans.

Football's world body said the decision was taken following "discussions" with World Cup hosts Qatar, an Islamic state which severely restricts alcohol consumption.

It gave no reason for the surprise decision, however.

A FIFA statement said alcohol would be focused on fan zones, "removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

Dozens of beer tents had already been set up at stadiums ahead of the first game Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador.

While general spectators will be restricted to nonalcoholic beverages, alcohol will still be served in corporate areas of Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums.

The decision comes just two days before the first match of the 2022 World Cup, in which Qatar will face Ecuador.

Previously, organisers in the Muslim country had said that alcohol would be available for purchase in “select areas within stadiums”. FIFA had said ticket holders would be able to purchase beer and other alcoholic drinks within the stadium perimeter, with no alcohol permitted within stadium bowls.

Qatar has strict anti-alcohol laws, with alcohol only available for sale at exorbitant prices within high-end hotels and resorts. It is a crime to drink alcohol in public areas.

Budweiser beer tents within the perimeter of Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Photo: AFP

The decision to ban alcohol sales within stadium areas is likely to upset major sponsors of the FIFA World Cup: US beer giant Budweiser, which is owned by AB InBev, has a reputed US$75 million deal to be associated with the event.

Earlier this week, Qatari organisers ordered FIFA to relocate beer tents bearing Budweiser branding to more inconspicuous areas within the football stadiums’ perimeters.

In its statement, FIFA said "tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone duing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

Apart from VIP suites in stadiums, beer will still be available at the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, some private fan zones and in about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.

Criticism of Qatar

The move brought new criticism of Qatar, already under pressure over its rights record.

"The real issue is the last minute u-turn which speaks to a wider problem -- the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters," said the Football Supporters Association in England.

"If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfil other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues."

Dozens of beer tents had already been set up at stadiums ahead of the first game Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador.

Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars preparing for the World Cup and has predicted that more than one million fans will visit the country for the 29-day tournament.

But its strict cultural rules -- homosexuality is also criminalised -- have faced international scrutiny.

Organising committee chief executive Naser Al-Khater said in September that the availability of beer was one of the "unfair" criticisms that Qatar had faced.

"I think that there is a misconception regarding the sale of alcohol in the stadiums," he said at the time.

"We are working as any other World Cup where this is something typical and usual, and it is no different than any other World Cup."

He said it would be "business as usual".

Neither the organising committee nor the Qatar government made any immediate comment following FIFA's announcement of the ban.

British newspaper The Times said the decision followed an intervention by the family of the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The New York Times said "World Cup staff members were told the move followed security advice" but that it was believed the decision originated with a brother of the sheikh who is influential in daily policy.

Beer will remain available in VIP suites in stadiums, sold by the world body, at the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, some private fan zones and in about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.