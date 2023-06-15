A source close to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani said Thursday that the Qatari bidders were still awaiting clarity from Manchester United after a report suggested they could be offered exclusivity in the battle to buy the club.

United announced in November that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.

The current owners, the Glazer family, are understood to value United at £6 billion ($7.6 billion) and the Raine Group was brought in to oversee the process.

More details on SportsDesk.