The race to buy Manchester United became a little clearer on Friday when a consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), announced that it had submitted an offer to take full control of the Premier League club.

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club,” his press release said ahead of the Friday ‘soft’ deadline for bidders.

The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record $6 billion, according to reports.

United currently has debts running at more than $620 million (580 million euros).

