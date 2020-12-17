On Friday, December 18, the National Day of the State of Qatar is being celebrated, commemorating the country’s unification in 1878.

Every year, the committee responsible for organising the Qatar National Day reveals a unique slogan for the celebrations. This year’s slogan is: ‘We praise you, the Lord of the Throne, We accept your judgment in all actions’. This is in reverence to the late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, founder of the State of Qatar.

Khalid Ali Abdulla Abel, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Malta, extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

He also highlighted some of Qatar’s recent achievements, including foreign policy based on strengthening international cooperation for effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the completion of 90 per cent of infrastructure projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Qatar.

The celebration of Qatar National Day in Malta is also an opportunity to celebrate the good bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, and the great development in political and cultural cooperation.