Qatar is expecting a capacity crowd for next month’s inaugural Formula One grand prix after joining the circuit as a last-minute replacement, the country’s motorsports chief told AFP.

The resource-rich state will become the Gulf’s latest F1 host after taking the place of the Australian Grand Prix, which was postponed and then cancelled over coronavirus restrictions.

By a “fortunate coincidence” the race falls on November 21, exactly a year before the country holds the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, said Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation president Abdulrahman Al Mannai.

“We’re trying to maximise the occasion (and) we’re trying to add more to the Formula One event,” Mannai said in an interview.

“I think we will see some nice surprises during the weekend of the Formula One,” he added, without elaborating.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta