Qatar coach Felix Sanchez hopes his team can bring their “A Game” against Senegal as the host nation battle to avoid setting an unwanted World Cup record.

Defeat on Friday would mean the earliest-ever exit for a host nation — South Africa also went out at the group stage in 2010 — but were still alive heading into their third match.

Reigning Asian champions Qatar became the first hosts to lose their opening game after freezing in a dispiriting 2-0 defeat to Ecuador.

