The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Malta marked the National Day, which is celebrated on December 18 of every year, in commemoration of the State's founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, under the motto ‘Almaaly Kaida’.

To mark the National Day, Khalid Abel, charge d’affaires of the State of Qatar held a reception at the Portomaso Suite, Hilton Malta, that was attended by a number of political and diplomatic figures in Malta.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Michael Farrugia, Environment Minister José Herrera, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, various Maltese officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Malta, corporate executives, journalists, media and business representatives, civil society leaders and clerics.

The reception showcased the achievements of the State of Qatar in many fields while promoting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.