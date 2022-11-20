Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said the hosts were excitedly looking forward to a “historic moment” when his team open the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday.

The Qataris, playing in their first World Cup, take on the South Americans at Al Bayt Stadium in the tournament curtainraiser, before further Group A matches with Senegal and 2010 finalists Netherlands.

“It’s a very important day for us, it’s a historic moment, it’s a very happy day for us, for the players and the staff,” Sanchez told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

