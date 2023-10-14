Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn a bid to buy Manchester United, the BBC reported on Saturday.

United announced nearly a year ago that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.

Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year, but the process has stalled in recent months despite the anger of supporters towards current owners, the Glazer family.

The Americans have owned the English giants since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for £790 million ($961 million) saddled the club with huge debts.

Figures in March showed United’s debts have grown to £970 million.

