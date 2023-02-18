A consortium led by a Qatari banker is leading the chase to buy Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe joining the race after confirming his bid for the Premier League club on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed his submission of a bid for “100 percent of Manchester United Football Club” ahead of Friday’s “soft” deadline for offers.

Ratcliffe had already expressed interest in United several weeks ago and his Ineos company followed the Qatari offer by officially submitting their own bid.

The 70-year-old is keen to expand a sporting portfolio that already includes French side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky.

