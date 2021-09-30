Qatar will hold its first-ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the cancelled Australian GP, organisers announced on Friday.

The race will take place at the Losail International Circuit north of Doha on November 21 and will form the first part of a Middle Eastern ending to the Formula One season as it will be followed by races in Saudi Arabia and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Qatar has also signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023.

The Australian GP, traditionally a season-opener, was moved towards the end of the season in a bid to ensure it could go ahead in the light of Covid-19 restrictions. In spite of that, it was cancelled for a second year running.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta