MALTA U-21 0

QATAR U-23 5

Jabdulsallam 22

Bousaf 39

Alhasia 83, 89 pen.

Al-Yazidi 85 pen.

MALTA

A.Sylla; A. Magri Overend, Z. Grech, J. Carbone, M. Grima, A. Attard, R. Tonna, A. Garzia, K. Mohnani, G. Attard, B. Sciberras.

Subs used: A. Vella, J. Sixsmith, J. Micallef, V. DeGiorgio, G. Sciberras, C. Formosa, C. Gauci, K. Scerri.

QATAR

Y. Balideh; Y. Farahat, B. Ellethy, E. Palangi, A. Karami, J. Abdulsallam, M. Mashal, A. Syahputra, R. Boussafi, A. Alganehi, L. Madjer.

Referee Ante Culjak (Croatia FA).

Yellow card Madjer.

Gilbert Agius’ tenure as Malta U-21’s coach started with a 5-0 defeat against the U-23’s selection Qatar in a warm-up match, in Croatia.

The U-21’s team – who were playing their first game since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are currently in a training camp which will see them play Bosnia-Herzegovina, next Friday.

For this preparation camp ahead of next September’s opening U-21 European qualifications, Agius picked up several players who never represented Malta in this category.

In fact, the former Valletta player and coach handed debuts to Amara Sylla, Adam Magri Overend, Jamie Carbone, Ryan Tonna, Alejandro Garzia, Karl Mohnani and Glenn Attard from the start.

