The Qawra Palace Hotel has dismissed claims that it had been forced into lockdown due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Rumours spread on social media this week that the seaside hotel had been ordered to close its doors due to a large number of confirmed positive cases of the virus among its guests.

In a statement on Friday, the hotel’s management said there were no COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed at the hotel.

“We are open for business, and we were never under lockdown as falsely stated by certain media outlets and persons,” the statement reads.

Times of Malta did not report those claims.

Meanwhile, the hotel added that it will be taking the necessary steps to protect its business and reputation should the false reports persist.

The hotel’s statement came shortly after Health Minister Chris Fearne announced Malta will require all travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed into the country.

The announcement came following a spike in virus cases in recent days.

The government also announced it would be shutting down English language schools as of next week as many of the cases are linked to students there. Infections have been detected at nine different language schools, Fearne said.